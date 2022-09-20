ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 1:16 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares rose 9.58% to $22.75 during Tuesday's regular session. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 237.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 9.06% to $0.9. The current volume of 19.0K shares is 80.2% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock rose 7.76% to $5.55. The current volume of 401.5K shares is 63.1% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM shares rose 1.8% to $17.44. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL shares rose 1.06% to $24.7. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock rose 1.06% to $24.77. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 36.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $928.0 million.

Losers

  • Vericity VERY shares declined by 10.03% to $6.55 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 191 shares, making up 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares decreased by 7.08% to $3.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 21.5K, which is 147.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.8. The current volume of 91.5K shares is 53.8% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 6.55% to $0.82. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 318.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 5.1% to $0.84. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 27.1% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.7 million.
  • HCI Group HCI stock declined by 5.07% to $48.71. Trading volume for HCI Group's stock is 25.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $443.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas