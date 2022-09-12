ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares increased by 6.19% to $23.41 during Monday's regular session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 176.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $815.7 million.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT stock increased by 3.9% to $15.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 125.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock moved upwards by 3.39% to $86.69. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs's stock is 39.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 2.58% to $0.8. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares rose 2.56% to $7.75. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1K, which is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.1 million.
  • American Equity Inv AEL shares increased by 2.44% to $38.56. Trading volume for American Equity Inv's stock is 205.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 12.41% to $47.43 during Monday's regular session. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 289.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $993.1 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 8.75% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.6 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock declined by 2.51% to $1.17. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 59.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 1.65% to $0.93. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 9.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • National Western Life NWLI shares declined by 1.53% to $185.18. The current volume of 2.5K shares is 36.0% of National Western Life's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.3 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 1.44% to $0.89. The current volume of 52.4K shares is 29.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

