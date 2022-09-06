ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 6:34 PM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.84 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Creatd CRTD shares increased by 5.48% to $0.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 371.0K shares, which is 63.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Anghami ANGH stock rose 4.96% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $14.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares increased by 3.77% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

Losers

  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock declined by 5.3% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Kubient KBNT stock decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Bumble BMBL shares declined by 3.35% to $23.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • ?? BAOS shares decreased by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Cinedigm CIDM stock declined by 2.52% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 2.35% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

