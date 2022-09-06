Gainers

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.84 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Creatd CRTD shares increased by 5.48% to $0.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 371.0K shares, which is 63.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Anghami ANGH stock rose 4.96% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

Getty Images Holdings GETY stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $14.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.

CuriosityStream CURI shares increased by 3.77% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

Losers

IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock declined by 5.3% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

Kubient KBNT stock decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Bumble BMBL shares declined by 3.35% to $23.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

?? BAOS shares decreased by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Cinedigm CIDM stock declined by 2.52% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 2.35% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

