According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 13.67% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.6 million, which is 414.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.

shares rose 13.67% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.6 million, which is 414.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $1.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares, making up 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $1.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares, making up 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. BRP Group BRP stock increased by 3.44% to $30.35. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 56.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

stock increased by 3.44% to $30.35. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 56.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Erie Indemnity ERIE stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $222.84. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity's stock is 47.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion.

stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $222.84. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity's stock is 47.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. Trean Insurance Group TIG shares rose 3.11% to $4.3. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 92.1K, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.4 million.

shares rose 3.11% to $4.3. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 92.1K, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.4 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 2.27% to $0.92. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 41.1% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $526.6 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 4.64% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 430.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.

shares declined by 4.64% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 430.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million. American Equity Inv AEL shares fell 3.61% to $36.64. As of 12:40 EST, American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 364.3K, which is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

shares fell 3.61% to $36.64. As of 12:40 EST, American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 364.3K, which is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. FG Finl Gr FGF stock declined by 3.6% to $1.34. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

stock declined by 3.6% to $1.34. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 3.44% to $5.63. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 83.3% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock fell 3.44% to $5.63. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 83.3% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock fell 3.16% to $11.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.4K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.4 million.

stock fell 3.16% to $11.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.4K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.4 million. Employers Holdings EIG stock fell 3.05% to $37.9. The current volume of 18.8K shares is 15.7% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.