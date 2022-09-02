ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 1:56 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 31.7% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. Venus Concept's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6955.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares rose 17.27% to $4.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 171.0K, which is 672.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock increased by 16.37% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock rose 16.25% to $5.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 173.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.6 million.
  • Rain Therapeutics RAIN stock moved upwards by 15.15% to $5.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.3 million.
  • CareCloud MTBC shares increased by 14.15% to $3.95. Trading volume for CareCloud's stock is 225.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 557.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.

Losers

  • IN8bio INAB shares fell 15.9% to $2.43 during Friday's regular session. IN8bio's stock is trading at a volume of 719.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock decreased by 14.79% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 108.7K, which is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares fell 12.39% to $1.91. Trading volume for Comera Life Sciences's stock is 436.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares decreased by 12.02% to $0.48. eFFECTOR Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 451.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 11.86% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 118.3K shares, making up 211.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB shares declined by 11.8% to $5.2. Pacific Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers