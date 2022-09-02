Gainers

Nano Labs NA shares rose 15.4% to $5.18 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 1215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million.

shares rose 15.4% to $5.18 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 1215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 14.81% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.

shares rose 14.81% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI stock increased by 13.2% to $19.2. As of 13:30 EST, Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 2487.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock increased by 13.2% to $19.2. As of 13:30 EST, Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 2487.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Smartsheet SMAR shares rose 9.86% to $33.86. As of 13:30 EST, Smartsheet's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 232.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares rose 9.86% to $33.86. As of 13:30 EST, Smartsheet's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 232.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. AuthID AUID stock increased by 9.58% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

stock increased by 9.58% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. LightPath Technologies LPTH shares rose 7.23% to $1.48. LightPath Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Losers

AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 10.9% to $100.01 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion.

shares fell 10.9% to $100.01 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 8.99% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

stock declined by 8.99% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. IDEX Biometrics IDBA stock decreased by 8.84% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.

stock decreased by 8.84% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million. Zenvia ZENV stock declined by 8.78% to $2.23. Trading volume for Zenvia's stock is 69.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.

stock declined by 8.78% to $2.23. Trading volume for Zenvia's stock is 69.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million. NOVONIX NVX shares declined by 7.99% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $714.3 million.

shares declined by 7.99% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $714.3 million. Agora API shares declined by 7.74% to $3.88. The current volume of 661.8K shares is 92.3% of Agora's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.