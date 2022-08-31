ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 5:38 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares rose 38.4% to $2.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. Comera Life Sciences's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 28.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • CohBar CWBR shares increased by 6.48% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock rose 6.41% to $6.14. Liquidia's trading volume hit 194.6K shares by close, accounting for 10.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.1 million.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock rose 6.12% to $3.29. At the close, Vaxart's trading volume reached 132.9K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.2 million.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares rose 5.98% to $2.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.5K shares, which is 9.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.2 million.

Losers

  • AnaptysBio ANAB shares declined by 16.0% to $19.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. AnaptysBio's trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 18.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.6 million.
  • Veeva Sys VEEV shares decreased by 10.71% to $177.99. Veeva Sys's trading volume hit 130.8K shares by close, accounting for 13.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 7.54% to $1.35. Nuwellis's trading volume hit 24.3 million shares by close, accounting for 9015.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Ikena Oncology IKNA stock fell 7.37% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares declined by 5.96% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI shares fell 4.98% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers