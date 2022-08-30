12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares increased by 12.7% to $15.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

Weber WEBR stock moved upwards by 8.31% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $566.8 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares rose 7.96% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $831.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.0% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $239.5 million.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 11.3% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

Amesite AMST stock decreased by 9.01% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Kirkland's KIRK stock decreased by 7.93% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cango CANG shares declined by 7.73% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 7.41% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.3 million.

Kidpik PIK stock declined by 6.54% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

