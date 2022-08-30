ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares increased by 12.7% to $15.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Weber WEBR stock moved upwards by 8.31% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $566.8 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares rose 7.96% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $831.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.0% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $239.5 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.

Losers

  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 11.3% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Amesite AMST stock decreased by 9.01% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock decreased by 7.93% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Cango CANG shares declined by 7.73% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 7.41% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.3 million.
  • Kidpik PIK stock declined by 6.54% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers