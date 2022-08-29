12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock moved upwards by 28.2% to $13.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 84.9 million, which is 229.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock rose 19.89% to $4.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.5K shares, making up 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 19.85% to $1.63. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Pinduoduo PDD shares moved upwards by 16.33% to $66.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 61.5 million, which is 509.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock increased by 12.84% to $1.83. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.9 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY stock increased by 12.35% to $2.0. As of 13:30 EST, Party City Holdco's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 87.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million.
Losers
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares decreased by 50.0% to $9.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Jianzhi Education Tech's stock is 5.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 109.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 27.32% to $1.95. The current volume of 958.6K shares is 23.3% of Jeffs Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 18.89% to $0.81. Trading volume for Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 13.88% to $0.55. Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 245.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 186.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Natuzzi NTZ shares decreased by 13.05% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 13.0% to $0.29. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 291.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.