12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 44.0% to $38.9 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 764.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $714.0 million.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock moved upwards by 15.47% to $4.85. Destination XL Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 249.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 14.39% to $1.51. The current volume of 50.8 million shares is 2868.4% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares rose 14.29% to $0.71. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 147.3% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Leju Hldgs LEJU shares increased by 13.89% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $347.5 million.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.19. Trading volume for iMedia Brands's stock is 208.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares decreased by 18.1% to $11.04 during Thursday's regular session. Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 48.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 366.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dollar Tree DLTR shares decreased by 10.18% to $149.09. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.3 million, which is 391.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Burlington Stores BURL stock fell 9.32% to $148.48. Burlington Stores's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 429.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock fell 9.08% to $0.57. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 964.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.6 million.
- Wag Group PET shares fell 8.03% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.5 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares decreased by 7.67% to $17.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 393.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
