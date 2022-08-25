12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock rose 15.2% to $4.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $303.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock rose 8.08% to $6.82. The company's market cap stands at $707.0 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million.
- ATRenew RERE shares increased by 7.33% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $837.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares decreased by 15.6% to $11.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares declined by 14.21% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $807.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 12.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Burlington Stores BURL stock fell 9.55% to $148.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dollar Tree DLTR stock decreased by 7.61% to $153.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock decreased by 6.54% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.