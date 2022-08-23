12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- China Index Holdings CIH stock increased by 22.68% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 494.1K, which is 752.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares rose 17.74% to $10.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.9K shares, making up 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 15.1% to $2.2. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 227.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $545.0 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares rose 13.61% to $2.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 240.4K, which is 523.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Broadwind BWEN stock moved upwards by 11.92% to $3.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 238.6K shares, making up 155.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
Losers
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 9.4% to $2.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Microvast Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $756.3 million.
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock decreased by 8.82% to $2.38. The current volume of 304.5K shares is 213.1% of Capstone Green Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 8.4% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 106.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock decreased by 8.17% to $2.25. Trading volume for FTAI Infrastructure's stock is 691.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 million.
- Heliogen HLGN shares decreased by 7.99% to $2.42. As of 13:30 EST, Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 747.9K, which is 54.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.6 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares fell 7.7% to $0.58. As of 13:30 EST, Fast Radius's stock is trading at a volume of 183.1K, which is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
