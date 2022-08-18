12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.0% to $0.39 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock rose 4.76% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Yoshitsu TKLF stock rose 4.11% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 202.2K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 36.2% to $11.84 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 37.5 million shares come close, making up 135.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $946.6 million.
- GameStop GME stock declined by 8.84% to $34.58. At the close, GameStop's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 22.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.
- Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 6.07% to $1.86. Party City Holdco's trading volume hit 408.6K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.85. At the close, Nova Lifestyle's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 1873.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock fell 5.07% to $62.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock fell 5.0% to $4.95. Kirkland's's trading volume hit 461.2K shares by close, accounting for 27.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
