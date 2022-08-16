Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Genworth Finl GNW stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $4.47 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 45.7% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Crawford CRD shares increased by 2.78% to $7.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares, making up 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aegon AEG shares increased by 2.65% to $5.03. Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- FG Finl Gr FGF stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $1.57. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 2.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Mercury General MCY stock increased by 1.87% to $34.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 255.2K, which is 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Markel MKL shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $1253.5. The current volume of 15.3K shares is 28.4% of Markel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion.
Losers
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock fell 6.37% to $21.18 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 297.3K shares, making up 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.7 million.
- FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 5.21% to $16.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 737 shares, making up 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- eHealth EHTH shares fell 5.08% to $8.79. The current volume of 145.9K shares is 32.2% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.9 million.
- Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 4.85% to $0.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares, making up 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 3.72% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 134.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock declined by 3.35% to $0.96. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 627.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
