12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fabrinet FN stock increased by 11.4% to $112.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- VerifyMe VRME shares rose 6.62% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amtech Systems ASYS shares rose 5.82% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Backblaze BLZE stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Transphorm TGAN shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Immersion IMMR shares decreased by 14.7% to $5.15 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Immersion's trading volume reached 98.4K shares. This is 31.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock decreased by 13.03% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vislink Technologies VISL shares fell 8.48% to $0.62. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 80.0K shares by close, accounting for 29.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Verb Tech VERB stock fell 7.55% to $0.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 417.5K, accounting for 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares decreased by 7.06% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock declined by 7.0% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
