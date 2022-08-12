12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Embark Technology EMBK stock increased by 77.9% to $1.03 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.5 million shares, making up 1985.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $473.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Addvantage Technologies AEY stock moved upwards by 42.48% to $2.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 21.5 million, which is 51467.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Everspin Technologies MRAM stock rose 34.4% to $8.6. As of 13:30 EST, Everspin Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 750.3K, which is 682.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Payoneer Global PAYO shares increased by 25.17% to $7.11. As of 13:30 EST, Payoneer Global's stock is trading at a volume of 14.9 million, which is 401.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AppTech Payments APCX stock increased by 21.89% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.4 million, which is 3405.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares moved upwards by 18.29% to $1.95. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares, making up 237.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- CS Disco LAW shares declined by 54.8% to $13.08 during Friday's regular session. CS Disco's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2954.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Olo OLO stock declined by 34.3% to $8.54. Olo's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 481.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SmartRent SMRT shares declined by 29.42% to $3.96. SmartRent's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 309.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Usio USIO stock decreased by 27.92% to $1.73. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 571.4K shares, making up 1627.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Innodata INOD shares decreased by 24.13% to $5.0. Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 196.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 289.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dave DAVE shares fell 23.61% to $0.66. The current volume of 9.5 million shares is 165.9% of Dave's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $245.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
