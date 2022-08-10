12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock moved upwards by 24.1% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8 million, accounting for 360.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- Inotiv NOTV shares rose 13.26% to $23.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO stock rose 12.26% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares increased by 11.27% to $1.48. This security traded at a volume of 200.4K shares come close, making up 25.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Icosavax ICVX shares rose 9.56% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock rose 8.57% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
Losers
- Athenex ATNX stock decreased by 37.8% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. Athenex's trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 120.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock fell 13.46% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock fell 13.11% to $35.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock decreased by 8.73% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 212.6K, accounting for 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares declined by 8.03% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.1 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN stock decreased by 7.43% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
