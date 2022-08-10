12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Enovix ENVX stock rose 10.77% to $17.89. At the close, Enovix's trading volume reached 293.4K shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 8.45% to $3.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 321.4K shares, which is 2009.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares rose 5.58% to $0.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 401.1K shares, which is 23.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Euroseas ESEA stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $29.9. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Agrify AGFY stock rose 4.51% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
Losers
- Heliogen HLGN stock declined by 12.2% to $2.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 5.89% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $201.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Astrotech ASTC shares declined by 5.16% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Quanta Servs PWR stock declined by 4.8% to $133.53. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- EnerSys ENS stock declined by 4.76% to $67.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock decreased by 4.37% to $15.93. The company's market cap stands at $160.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
