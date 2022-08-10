12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BARK BARK shares moved upwards by 26.0% to $2.23 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 182.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xometry XMTR stock rose 24.49% to $52.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 327.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vuzix VUZI stock increased by 21.48% to $9.95. Vuzix's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 212.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $633.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares increased by 19.6% to $5.11. As of 13:30 EST, Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 278.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $913.9 million.
- Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock moved upwards by 17.66% to $10.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 232.1K shares, making up 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $533.8 million.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA shares moved upwards by 16.04% to $8.03. Jumia Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 166.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $802.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Inspirato ISPO stock declined by 21.4% to $3.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 472.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 20.46% to $0.35. Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 212.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Boxed BOXD shares declined by 19.73% to $1.57. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Public Education APEI shares fell 19.56% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PLBY Group PLBY stock fell 16.77% to $5.81. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 721.1% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL stock decreased by 14.66% to $9.76. Accel Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 265.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 125.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
