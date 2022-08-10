Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings HIPO shares increased by 9.09% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.5 million.
- Marpai MRAI shares rose 6.68% to $0.94. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 25.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BRP Group BRP stock rose 6.1% to $30.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 119.7K shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock increased by 5.78% to $60.67. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 111.0K, which is 34.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- NI Holdings NODK shares rose 4.54% to $14.48. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Primerica PRI stock increased by 4.4% to $134.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.0K, which is 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 6.36% to $4.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 14.4K shares is 129.8% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Unico American UNAM shares fell 5.8% to $1.95. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 867 shares, making up 9.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Root ROOT shares fell 2.85% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 61.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock declined by 2.35% to $12.48. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 69.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.4 million.
- Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 2.32% to $27.46. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Fanhua FANH stock declined by 1.97% to $4.5. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 19.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
