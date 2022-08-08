12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FreightCar America RAIL shares increased by 18.7% to $5.39 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares increased by 12.92% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $14.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.2K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- BWX Technologies BWXT stock increased by 5.57% to $59.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Broadwind BWEN stock rose 5.51% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.6K, accounting for 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
Losers
- Trex Co TREX shares fell 12.3% to $56.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 137.7K shares come close, making up 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- View VIEW shares decreased by 9.97% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS shares fell 7.98% to $3.0. At the close, Pyxis Tankers's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 574.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ACCO Brands ACCO stock fell 6.69% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $649.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Blink Charging BLNK shares fell 6.49% to $22.5. Blink Charging's trading volume hit 142.2K shares by close, accounting for 13.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares declined by 6.39% to $3.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 290.1K shares, which is 49.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
