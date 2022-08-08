12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Peraso PRSO shares rose 10.97% to $2.73. Peraso's trading volume hit 86.4K shares by close, accounting for 198.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock rose 8.92% to $1.22. At the close, GreenBox POS's trading volume reached 52.5K shares. This is 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- Qualys QLYS shares moved upwards by 6.81% to $136.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Remitly Global RELY shares increased by 6.18% to $11.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Backblaze BLZE stock rose 4.88% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
Losers
- Turtle Beach HEAR shares fell 33.0% to $9.37 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 330.0K shares come close, making up 70.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- TaskUs TASK shares decreased by 17.21% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- 3D Sys DDD stock decreased by 12.47% to $11.59. At the close, 3D Sys's trading volume reached 196.2K shares. This is 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock decreased by 10.54% to $7.05. Bonso Electronics Intl's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 20811.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- LivePerson LPSN stock declined by 9.42% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares decreased by 6.34% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
