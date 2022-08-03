12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW shares rose 11.7% to $97.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Fortress Transportation FTAI shares moved upwards by 10.45% to $19.54.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock increased by 10.16% to $1.3.

Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 9.13% to $0.41.

Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 8.14% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

stock increased by 8.14% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. Eneti NETI stock rose 7.36% to $7.0. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell 26.9% to $2.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.1 million.

Orion Energy Sys OESX stock fell 10.39% to $2.07. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

NeoVolta NEOV shares decreased by 5.89% to $4.0.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock declined by 5.65% to $32.11. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 4.63% to $1.65.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares fell 4.4% to $0.16.

