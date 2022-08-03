ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW shares rose 11.7% to $97.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI shares moved upwards by 10.45% to $19.54.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock increased by 10.16% to $1.3.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 9.13% to $0.41.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 8.14% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Eneti NETI stock rose 7.36% to $7.0. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell 26.9% to $2.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.1 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock fell 10.39% to $2.07. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares decreased by 5.89% to $4.0.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock declined by 5.65% to $32.11. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 4.63% to $1.65.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares fell 4.4% to $0.16. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

