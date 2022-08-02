12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AMTD Digital HKD stock increased by 244.4% to $2555.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 267.6K shares is 22.3% of AMTD Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.8 billion.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock increased by 65.9% to $2.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.1 million shares, making up 1785.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock rose 44.57% to $1.2. As of 13:30 EST, Taoping's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 10353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- UTime UTME stock rose 28.63% to $1.74. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 5045.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- MMTEC MTC stock increased by 24.18% to $1.99. The current volume of 277.4K shares is 103.3% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 19.82% to $3.98. As of 13:30 EST, Diebold Nixdorf's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 168.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- DZS DZSI shares fell 23.6% to $14.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 513.3K, which is 455.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kopin KOPN stock fell 18.52% to $1.54. Kopin's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 150.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LiveVox Hldgs LVOXU stock fell 13.07% to $2.16.
- SAI.TECH Global SAI stock declined by 8.61% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million.
- SolarWinds SWI stock decreased by 7.84% to $9.59. As of 13:30 EST, SolarWinds's stock is trading at a volume of 371.0K, which is 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inseego INSG shares fell 7.53% to $2.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 658.6K shares, making up 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
