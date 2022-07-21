ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 70.6% to $0.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 17.89% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock increased by 6.09% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock rose 4.9% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education BEDU shares rose 4.6% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $114.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Carnival CCL stock fell 11.7% to $9.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
  • Carnival CUK shares decreased by 10.05% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock declined by 7.44% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock fell 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock declined by 5.73% to $36.73. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares declined by 5.65% to $12.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

