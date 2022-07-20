12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 59.7% to $4.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0 million, which is 376.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares moved upwards by 25.04% to $0.31. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 9.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 108.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 5.96% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. Vision Marine VMAR stock fell 5.75% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

