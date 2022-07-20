ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 59.7% to $4.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0 million, which is 376.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares moved upwards by 25.04% to $0.31. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 9.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 108.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
  • Carvana CVNA shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $26.61. The current volume of 12.9 million shares is 99.1% of Carvana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS shares rose 15.65% to $3.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 16.3 million, which is 359.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.9 million.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $10.7. As of 13:30 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 16.2 million, which is 126.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Bright Scholar Education BEDU stock rose 13.5% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 4416.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Faraday Future FFIE shares decreased by 10.8% to $4.95 during Wednesday's regular session. Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • ATRenew RERE shares declined by 10.74% to $2.66. As of 13:30 EST, ATRenew's stock is trading at a volume of 258.2K, which is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.3 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 10.46% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock fell 6.92% to $0.6. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 223.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.5 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare MRM stock decreased by 5.96% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  • Vision Marine VMAR stock fell 5.75% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

