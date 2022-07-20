ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock increased by 37.9% to $2.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 79.6 million shares is 12404.0% of Stronghold Digital Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock increased by 25.11% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares, making up 702.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.2 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock increased by 19.02% to $10.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 660.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares increased by 17.94% to $1.38. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 894.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 289.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Kopin KOPN shares moved upwards by 16.11% to $1.76. Trading volume for Kopin's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million.
  • ironSource IS shares increased by 15.04% to $4.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 19.8 million, which is 167.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

Losers

  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares declined by 11.2% to $4.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 182.8K shares is 1778.3% of Schmitt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares decreased by 9.84% to $2.71.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock decreased by 8.04% to $18.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.7K shares, making up 1524.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock fell 7.25% to $11.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 56.5 million, which is 398.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares decreased by 6.81% to $0.7. Trading volume for Cheetah Mobile's stock is 62.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares fell 6.72% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

