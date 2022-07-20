ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 29.4% to $2.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock moved upwards by 8.68% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 8.65% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
  • MICT MICT stock rose 6.2% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

  • Arista Networks ANET shares decreased by 4.5% to $100.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 billion.
  • Juniper Networks JNPR shares fell 4.05% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 3.23% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Xunlei XNET stock declined by 3.21% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 3.11% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers