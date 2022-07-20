11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 29.4% to $2.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.

BTCS BTCS stock moved upwards by 8.68% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 8.65% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

MICT MICT stock rose 6.2% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

Arista Networks ANET shares decreased by 4.5% to $100.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 billion.

Juniper Networks JNPR shares fell 4.05% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.

WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 3.23% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Xunlei XNET stock declined by 3.21% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 3.11% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.

