11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 29.4% to $2.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock moved upwards by 8.68% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 8.65% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- MICT MICT stock rose 6.2% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
Losers
- Arista Networks ANET shares decreased by 4.5% to $100.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 billion.
- Juniper Networks JNPR shares fell 4.05% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 3.23% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Xunlei XNET stock declined by 3.21% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 3.11% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.