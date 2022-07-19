12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 9.3% to $0.68 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 370.5K shares come close, making up 21.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

Exela Technologies XELA shares rose 6.79% to $0.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 129.5 million shares, which is 132.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock increased by 6.08% to $9.76. Aehr Test Systems's trading volume hit 262.7K shares by close, accounting for 70.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Akerna KERN stock rose 5.0% to $0.17. At the close, Akerna's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Digi International DGII shares rose 4.99% to $27.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.2 million.

BTCS BTCS stock increased by 4.34% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

Losers

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock fell 3.3% to $2.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $264.4 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 3.21% to $1.21. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 612.6K shares. This is 7.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

AvidXchange Holdings AVDX stock fell 3.08% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Payoneer Global PAYO stock fell 3.05% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Himax Technologies HIMX stock fell 2.99% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares declined by 2.84% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

