12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock moved upwards by 29.8% to $10.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 33.5 million, which is 260.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Exela Technologies XELA shares moved upwards by 24.07% to $0.12. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 459.7 million shares, making up 538.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

Riot Blockchain RIOT stock rose 19.12% to $6.63. The current volume of 29.7 million shares is 241.3% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $898.0 million.

SkyWater Technology SKYT shares moved upwards by 18.09% to $9.07. SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 146.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.6 million.

StarTek SRT stock rose 16.08% to $3.32. StarTek's stock is trading at a volume of 58.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.

OMNIQ OMQS stock rose 14.31% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock declined by 12.7% to $2.96 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 12.02% to $0.36. Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Kaltura KLTR shares fell 9.31% to $1.85. As of 13:30 EST, Kaltura's stock is trading at a volume of 390.3K, which is 64.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.2 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 9.16% to $0.92. The current volume of 479.3K shares is 338.3% of Mawson Infra Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.

Auddia AUUD stock decreased by 8.47% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, Auddia's stock is trading at a volume of 193.1K, which is 212.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares decreased by 8.18% to $3.31. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 432.1K, which is 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.