12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cepton CPTN shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $1.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 10.8% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $772.3 million.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 10.67% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.6 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock moved upwards by 9.23% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $195.3 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $808.0 million.

Losers

  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares decreased by 6.4% to $3.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.1 million.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock fell 4.95% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $517.6 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock fell 4.86% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares declined by 4.5% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares fell 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares decreased by 3.77% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

