Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 1:16 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $11.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 20.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $922.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares, making up 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Progressive PGR shares rose 3.68% to $116.47. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $0.55. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 493.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 3.5% to $11.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 108.6K, which is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares rose 3.44% to $22.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 701, which is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Marpai MRAI stock fell 3.92% to $0.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0K shares, making up 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 3.36% to $1.44. The current volume of 9.5K shares is 25.6% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 3.21% to $0.73. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 21.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAP shares declined by 1.9% to $24.82. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 32.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Citizens CIA stock fell 1.76% to $3.92. Trading volume for Citizens's stock is 34.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock fell 1.74% to $5.11. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 3.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

