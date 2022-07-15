Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $11.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 20.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $922.2 million.

FedNat Holding FNHC stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares, making up 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Progressive PGR shares rose 3.68% to $116.47. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $0.55. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 493.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 3.5% to $11.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 108.6K, which is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.3 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares rose 3.44% to $22.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 701, which is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Marpai MRAI stock fell 3.92% to $0.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0K shares, making up 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 3.36% to $1.44. The current volume of 9.5K shares is 25.6% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 3.21% to $0.73. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 21.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHFAP shares declined by 1.9% to $24.82. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 32.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Citizens CIA stock fell 1.76% to $3.92. Trading volume for Citizens's stock is 34.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.

Fanhua FANH stock fell 1.74% to $5.11. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 3.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.1 million.

