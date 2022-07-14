Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock increased by 6.49% to $2.13 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 194.4K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.4 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock increased by 5.03% to $1.35. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 101.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE shares rose 4.46% to $20.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $1.05. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 821.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.5 million.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares rose 1.13% to $16.87. The current volume of 112 shares is 3.0% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.0 million.

Fanhua FANH stock rose 0.58% to $5.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares, making up 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.3 million.

Losers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 7.98% to $1.09 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares, making up 110.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock declined by 6.97% to $50.35. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 185.6K, which is 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock decreased by 6.16% to $21.51. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 37.3K, which is 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.4 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 5.77% to $1.39. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Mercury General MCY stock fell 5.31% to $43.0. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 136.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

WR Berkley WRB shares decreased by 5.23% to $62.19. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 583.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.