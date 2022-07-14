ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 12:47 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock increased by 6.49% to $2.13 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 194.4K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.4 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock increased by 5.03% to $1.35. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 101.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE shares rose 4.46% to $20.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $1.05. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 821.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.5 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares rose 1.13% to $16.87. The current volume of 112 shares is 3.0% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.0 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock rose 0.58% to $5.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares, making up 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.3 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 7.98% to $1.09 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares, making up 110.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock declined by 6.97% to $50.35. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 185.6K, which is 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock decreased by 6.16% to $21.51. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 37.3K, which is 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.4 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 5.77% to $1.39. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Mercury General MCY stock fell 5.31% to $43.0. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 136.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • WR Berkley WRB shares decreased by 5.23% to $62.19. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 583.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion.

