12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Exela Technologies XELA stock increased by 8.8% to $0.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO stock increased by 8.05% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock increased by 7.94% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock rose 7.14% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $195.5 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares rose 6.86% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Toast TOST shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.

Losers

  • Minim MINM shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock declined by 9.35% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock decreased by 7.55% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 6.81% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
  • UserTesting USER shares decreased by 4.97% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

