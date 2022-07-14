12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 6.86% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. Toast TOST shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.

Losers

stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million. UserTesting USER shares decreased by 4.97% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.8 million.

