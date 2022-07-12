12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aurora Mobile JG shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 5.29% to $0.1. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 16.2 million shares by close, accounting for 23.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.

Zuora ZUO shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Indie Semiconductor INDI stock rose 4.97% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $701.6 million.

Backblaze BLZE stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.

Losers

Veritone VERI stock fell 5.1% to $6.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $240.5 million.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 5.12% to $5.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 451.2K shares, which is 60.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Minim MINM shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell 4.01% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $659.0 million.

Boxlight BOXL shares decreased by 3.96% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

AEye LIDR stock fell 2.95% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $311.5 million.

