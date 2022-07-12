ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $2.79 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 2652.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Intrusion INTZ shares increased by 19.33% to $5.0. Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 153.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 291.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $17.6. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 9.21% to $0.31. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 78.6% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares rose 8.43% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 129.3K, which is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Losers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 15.4% to $5.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 27.5 million shares is 3662.2% of Kaspien Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares fell 13.9% to $6.47. As of 13:30 EST, E2open Parent Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 198.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Inpixon INPX stock decreased by 12.93% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 276.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • SRAX SRAX shares declined by 12.19% to $2.09. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 361.8K, which is 340.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • ServiceNow NOW stock decreased by 10.68% to $438.03. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 264.8% of ServiceNow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 billion.
  • Freshworks FRSH shares decreased by 10.35% to $13.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 129.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers