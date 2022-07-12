11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $2.79 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 2652.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares increased by 19.33% to $5.0. Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 153.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 291.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.

Nortech Systems NSYS shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $17.6. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 9.21% to $0.31. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 78.6% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Boxlight BOXL shares rose 8.43% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 129.3K, which is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Losers

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 15.4% to $5.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 27.5 million shares is 3662.2% of Kaspien Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares fell 13.9% to $6.47. As of 13:30 EST, E2open Parent Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 198.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Inpixon INPX stock decreased by 12.93% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 276.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

SRAX SRAX shares declined by 12.19% to $2.09. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 361.8K, which is 340.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.

ServiceNow NOW stock decreased by 10.68% to $438.03. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 264.8% of ServiceNow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 billion.

Freshworks FRSH shares decreased by 10.35% to $13.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 129.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

