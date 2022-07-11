ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 171.9% to $6.86 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 22.1 million shares is 156508.2% of Kaspien Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Phunware PHUN shares increased by 11.54% to $1.36. As of 13:30 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 30.4 million, which is 1354.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.1 million.
  • Ipsidy AUID stock rose 10.22% to $2.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.1K shares, making up 102.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS shares moved upwards by 9.76% to $16.15. Nortech Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 826.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares increased by 9.7% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares rose 9.36% to $2.77. The current volume of 586.2K shares is 640.2% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • CI&T CINT stock declined by 16.5% to $10.84 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 59.9K, which is 64.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares decreased by 15.84% to $3.56.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares declined by 13.65% to $39.98. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 127.3% of DigitalOcean Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Fastly FSLY shares declined by 13.08% to $11.73. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 80.0% of Fastly's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares declined by 12.52% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $742.9 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares declined by 12.24% to $1.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $536.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

