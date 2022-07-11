12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EBET EBET shares rose 18.6% to $2.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Uxin UXIN shares increased by 7.69% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $417.2 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 7.11% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

VOXX International VOXX stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 6.83% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.8 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 7.9% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares declined by 7.33% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares decreased by 6.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

H World Group HTHT stock declined by 6.34% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares fell 5.8% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

Wynn Resorts WYNN shares fell 5.69% to $53.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.