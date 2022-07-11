ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • EBET EBET shares rose 18.6% to $2.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares increased by 7.69% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $417.2 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 7.11% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
  • VOXX International VOXX stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 6.83% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.8 million.

Losers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 7.9% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares declined by 7.33% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares decreased by 6.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • H World Group HTHT stock declined by 6.34% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares fell 5.8% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Wynn Resorts WYNN shares fell 5.69% to $53.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers