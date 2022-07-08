ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 5.1% to $1.03 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $36.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock rose 4.84% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.1 million.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares increased by 4.51% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $686.9 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares increased by 4.03% to $15.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.1 million.
  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.

Losers

  • My Size MYSZ stock declined by 5.9% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Alight ALIT stock decreased by 3.52% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Eastman Kodak KODK shares decreased by 3.43% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million.
  • ALFI ALF shares decreased by 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares decreased by 2.61% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock declined by 2.3% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

