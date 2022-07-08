ñol

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 2:37 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $0.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 13.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 458.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares rose 21.88% to $3.04. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 252.6% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares rose 16.76% to $8.19. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is 35.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 297.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $870.1 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares moved upwards by 16.32% to $0.87.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 11.5% to $0.59. The current volume of 164.1K shares is 565.9% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares rose 10.02% to $15.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 236.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.7 million.

Losers

  • SRAX SRAX stock decreased by 12.2% to $2.7 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 455.3K, which is 504.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock fell 7.53% to $4.3. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Neonode NEON shares decreased by 7.24% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
  • Karooooo KARO stock fell 6.73% to $20.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.1 million.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares fell 6.53% to $1.94. Paysafe's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

