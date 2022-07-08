11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $0.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 13.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 458.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.32% to $0.87. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 11.5% to $0.59. The current volume of 164.1K shares is 565.9% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

SRAX SRAX stock decreased by 12.2% to $2.7 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 455.3K, which is 504.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.

Paysafe PSFE shares fell 6.53% to $1.94. Paysafe's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.