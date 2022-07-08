Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $22.4 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares, making up 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Aegon AEG shares increased by 2.05% to $4.21. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL shares rose 1.64% to $24.65. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7K, which is 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares moved upwards by 1.63% to $1.24. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0K shares, making up 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.

National Western Life NWLI shares increased by 1.47% to $205.75. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 828 as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $738.2 million.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock rose 1.34% to $16.6. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares, making up 32.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Lemonade LMND stock decreased by 4.26% to $21.13 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 363.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Waterdrop WDH stock declined by 4.2% to $1.37. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 32.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $542.7 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares declined by 4.1% to $2.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.7K shares, making up 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.

MBIA MBI shares decreased by 3.54% to $12.4. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 27.3K, which is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.0 million.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock fell 3.53% to $34.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 76.5K, which is 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock fell 2.78% to $5.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.0K shares, making up 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.2 million.

