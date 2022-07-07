12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares moved upwards by 16.4% to $63.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Kidpik PIK stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS stock rose 5.08% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 4.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Levi Strauss LEVI stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $17.06. Levi Strauss's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 80.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 3.77% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Losers

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock fell 8.3% to $3.42 during Thursday's after-market session. F45 Training Holdings's trading volume hit 54.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.

GameStop GME shares declined by 6.75% to $126.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 811.7K, accounting for 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.

Jakks Pacific JAKK stock declined by 4.96% to $12.65. At the close, Jakks Pacific's trading volume reached 132.5K shares. This is 206.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.

Udemy UDMY stock decreased by 4.95% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

CarParts.com PRTS shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.7 million.

Dada Nexus DADA stock declined by 3.34% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

