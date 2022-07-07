ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 5:43 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares moved upwards by 16.4% to $63.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kidpik PIK stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock rose 5.08% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 4.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Levi Strauss LEVI stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $17.06. Levi Strauss's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 80.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 3.77% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Losers

  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock fell 8.3% to $3.42 during Thursday's after-market session. F45 Training Holdings's trading volume hit 54.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.
  • GameStop GME shares declined by 6.75% to $126.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 811.7K, accounting for 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
  • Jakks Pacific JAKK stock declined by 4.96% to $12.65. At the close, Jakks Pacific's trading volume reached 132.5K shares. This is 206.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
  • Udemy UDMY stock decreased by 4.95% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • CarParts.com PRTS shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.7 million.
  • Dada Nexus DADA stock declined by 3.34% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers