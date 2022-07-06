10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Iris Energy IREN shares rose 7.7% to $3.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.

Losers

VerifyMe VRME shares fell 7.8% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

shares declined by 4.47% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. Borqs Technologies BRQS shares fell 4.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.