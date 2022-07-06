ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Iris Energy IREN shares rose 7.7% to $3.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares increased by 5.56% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Inseego INSG shares increased by 5.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.0 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 5.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.

Losers

  • VerifyMe VRME shares fell 7.8% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • AvePoint AVPT shares declined by 4.77% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.3 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares fell 4.67% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
  • RingCentral RNG stock decreased by 4.49% to $58.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • SunPower SPWR shares declined by 4.47% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares fell 4.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers