11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Graham GHM shares rose 14.9% to $7.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.

shares rose 14.9% to $7.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million. Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.72. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 1089.2% of Fast Radius's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.72. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 1089.2% of Fast Radius's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 9.41% to $0.6. The current volume of 578.2K shares is 62.7% of Performance Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock rose 9.41% to $0.6. The current volume of 578.2K shares is 62.7% of Performance Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Spire Global SPIR stock rose 9.05% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 957.3K, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.9 million.

stock rose 9.05% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 957.3K, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.9 million. Pineapple Energy PEGY shares rose 8.54% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock decreased by 15.3% to $8.49 during Friday's regular session. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 579.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock decreased by 15.3% to $8.49 during Friday's regular session. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 579.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Quhuo QH stock fell 12.04% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

stock fell 12.04% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 9.93% to $13.98. The current volume of 76.7K shares is 29.2% of Beam Glb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.

shares declined by 9.93% to $13.98. The current volume of 76.7K shares is 29.2% of Beam Glb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million. Chart Industries GTLS shares declined by 9.33% to $151.77. The current volume of 234.3K shares is 52.5% of Chart Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

shares declined by 9.33% to $151.77. The current volume of 234.3K shares is 52.5% of Chart Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 9.19% to $4.25. Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 182.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million.

shares fell 9.19% to $4.25. Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 182.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million. Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 9.13% to $10.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.