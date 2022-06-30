ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock rose 17.8% to $7.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.5 million.
  • Acuity Brands AYI shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Symbotic SYM shares increased by 5.72% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.8 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 16.0% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 5.78% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • Stem STEM shares declined by 5.71% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • BEST BEST stock decreased by 5.47% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
  • American Superconductor AMSC shares fell 5.37% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 5.1% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

