12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock rose 39.0% to $0.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Revelation Biosciences's trading volume reached 556.3K shares. This is 97.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock moved upwards by 20.45% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 444.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

Adagene ADAG stock moved upwards by 17.78% to $2.45. Adagene's trading volume hit 468.6K shares by close, accounting for 904.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.2 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares rose 8.11% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.

Exicure XCUR stock increased by 8.0% to $0.1. Exicure's trading volume hit 516.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

CohBar CWBR shares rose 6.79% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Losers

Hyperfine HYPR stock fell 23.0% to $2.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Hyperfine's trading volume reached 125.3K shares. This is 100.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.

Cytokinetics CYTK stock declined by 13.38% to $42.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.9K, accounting for 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares fell 13.12% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Absci ABSI stock decreased by 13.01% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $279.4 million.

Allena Pharma ALNA stock declined by 9.34% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.6 million shares, which is 328.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock fell 9.1% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3 million, accounting for 246.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.