12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 83.2% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. Trevi Therapeutics TRVI shares increased by 39.6% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.

shares increased by 39.6% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock rose 27.03% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.

stock rose 27.03% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 25.75% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.75% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock increased by 16.62% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $382.4 million.

stock increased by 16.62% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $382.4 million. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

Losers

stock declined by 14.9% to $2.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Icosavax ICVX shares decreased by 13.43% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $289.6 million.

shares decreased by 13.43% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $289.6 million. Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares declined by 11.22% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

shares declined by 11.22% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock fell 10.0% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

stock fell 10.0% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Acutus Medical AFIB shares decreased by 9.99% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

shares decreased by 9.99% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. Graybug Vision GRAY stock declined by 9.1% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.