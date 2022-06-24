ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 1:50 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by 63.2% to $2.84 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 152.9 million, which is 2521.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock rose 16.75% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.4 million shares, making up 678.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.0 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $1.27. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 153.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock rose 14.43% to $41.27. Royal Caribbean Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 186.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.
  • Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN shares increased by 13.45% to $11.89. The current volume of 560.6K shares is 685.4% of Ermenegildo Zegna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares rose 13.17% to $12.97. Trading volume for Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is 21.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

Losers

  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares decreased by 11.6% to $5.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Phoenix Motor's stock is 3.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
  • Vroom VRM stock decreased by 10.77% to $1.44. Trading volume for Vroom's stock is 28.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.3 million.
  • Regis RGS shares declined by 8.96% to $0.87. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 778.9K shares, making up 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 8.34% to $1.65. The current volume of 310.9K shares is 22.0% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 FOSLL stock fell 7.99% to $18.21.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock declined by 7.55% to $1.47. Trading volume for JX Luxventure's stock is 339.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

