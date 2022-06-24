ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 8:41 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares moved upwards by 83.9% to $3.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 17.48% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 15.67% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares increased by 8.41% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.
  • Regis RGS shares increased by 7.28% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Ballys BALY stock increased by 6.57% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 7.6% to $1.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock declined by 6.93% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 5.0% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • JX Luxventure LLL shares declined by 3.78% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF shares declined by 3.28% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers