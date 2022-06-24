12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares moved upwards by 83.9% to $3.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 17.48% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 15.67% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares increased by 8.41% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.

Regis RGS shares increased by 7.28% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Ballys BALY stock increased by 6.57% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 7.6% to $1.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock declined by 6.93% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 5.0% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

JX Luxventure LLL shares declined by 3.78% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

Yoshitsu TKLF shares declined by 3.28% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.