12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 28.1% to $1.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Boxed BOXD shares increased by 20.18% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.
- Weber WEBR stock increased by 17.61% to $10.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.4 million.
- iPower IPW stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 7.2% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 6.95% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- JX Luxventure LLL shares fell 6.9% to $1.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell 5.7% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Regis RGS stock declined by 5.56% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
- Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock fell 4.85% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Worksport WKSP shares declined by 4.35% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- Nerdy NRDY stock fell 3.59% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $245.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
